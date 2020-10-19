Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Social Sharing
Video
Channels
Home
News
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
Docs
International Swimming League on CBC
11 days
Live in
11 days
International Swimming League on CBC
In 11 days
Sports
live
The International Swimming League continues from Budapest, Hungary.
Recommended for you
Video
now
Video
now
Video
now
Video
now
Video
now
Video
now
Video
now
Trending Now
Video
2:07
'The greatest failure'
CBC News
22 hours ago
Video
1:49
Mike Pence is asked about the Rose Garden 'superspreader' event
CBC News
22 hours ago
Video
1:22
Teens hurt, but alive after crashing Porsche
CBC News Toronto
1 day ago
Video
1:56
Van Halen rocks Toronto
CBC News
2 days ago
Video
0:32
St. Louis couple aim guns at Black Lives Matter protesters
CBC News
3 months ago
now