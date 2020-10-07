Skip to Main Content
Front Burner21:21New Green Party Leader Annamie Paul's vision for Canada

New Green Party Leader Annamie Paul's vision for Canada

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 21:21

Annamie Paul, a Toronto-based human rights lawyer, was on Saturday elected leader of the Green Party of Canada — becoming the first elected Black leader of a major federal party. She takes over from Elizabeth May, who stepped down last year, after 14 years as leader. In her victory speech, Paul talked about how she believes the party is the one that Canadians need to guide them through, "the challenges of this time." Today on Front Burner, Paul on why that is, and how the Green Party plans to differentiate itself.

