SNL Can’t Meet The Moment

Radio

32:54

There was a time when SNL met the moment, and used the sharp knife of satire to say something — anything — about how we live now. As the legendary show kicks off its 46th season, we ask: does SNL still got it? We also reflect on the Internet reaction to Chrissy Teigen’s tragic news about pregnancy loss and examine the expectations and performance of online motherhood.