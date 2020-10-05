Kamloops nurse taking action after disturbing video surfaces in Quebec

Skip to Main Content
Daybreak Kamloops6:34Kamloops nurse taking action after disturbing video surfaces in Quebec

  • 3 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 6:34

A disturbing video from Quebec made headlines across the country last week. As she lay dying in a hospital bed, an Indigenous woman clicked her phone and broadcast a "Facebook Live" video which appears to show her being insulted and sworn at by hospital staff. One nurse called her "stupid." Another says she made "bad life choices" - and her children should be ashamed. That video has now prompted action here in Kamloops. Lisa Bourque Bearskin is an Associate Professor in the Nursing department at Thompson Rivers University. She's also the Indigenous Nursing research Chair.

