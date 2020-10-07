Looking for Some Light

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Light moves through the universe at 300,000 km per second. Its rays flow through everything. And its spectrum is so much wider than what we can perceive. Think of it this way... the next time you look up at the night sky, at the stars, you’re literally looking back in time at light that’s travelled an unfathomable distance to reach you. With that said, you can't have light without darkness. In order to truly appreciate the light you have to deal with darkness. And when the dark creeps in, it can feel like that light is hard to find. But it’s always there, glimmering through the cracks. This episode of Reclaimed is about looking for that light everywhere you can find it. Songs can be a beacon to illuminate the world -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares a playlist of songs to bring some light to everywhere you need it. As Robbie Robertson says in the song 'The Lights': Indians have always seen the lights - Since the beginning of time - They drew pictures on the rocks - Of our relatives from the sky.