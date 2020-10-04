From Afar

Radio

56:42

Two stories about making connections, in a world that has changed because of the pandemic. First up, when the pandemic struck in the spring, artist Aiden McMahon set up an audio pen pal network, pairing strangers from across the country to connect through voice memos. We follow two of these pen pals, Sophie Maguire and Angela Stukator, who live across Canada from each other, and are navigating very different stages of life. THEN, as she awaits the birth of her first child, Lisa Xing gives her parents what she thinks is the ultimate honour: she tells them she wants them to choose their granddaughter-to-be's Chinese name. But Lisa's parents, who immigrated to Canada when Lisa was a child, tell her she should have a Western name. Of course, Lisa's parents have seen how Lisa struggled with her own Chinese name, Yaxi, and want to ease the way for their granddaughter. Now that COVID-19 has sparked a resurgence in anti-Chinese racism, Lisa struggles to convince her parents that she's making the right choice... and chose a name for her daughter.