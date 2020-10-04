Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project27:52Lisa's Baby Names

Lisa's Baby Names

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 27:52

As she awaits the birth of her first child, Lisa Xing gives her parents what she thinks is the ultimate honour: She tells them she wants them to choose their granddaughter-to-be's Chinese name. But Lisa's parents, who immigrated to Canada when Lisa was a child, tell her she should have a Western name. Of course, Lisa's parents have seen how Lisa struggled with her own Chinese name, Yaxi, and want to ease the way for their granddaughter. Now that COVID-19 has sparked a resurgence in anti-Chinese racism, should Lisa take her parents' advice?  

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:31

Trump confirmed COVID-19 test on TV, didn't give result

News

11 hours ago
Video

1:02

Alberta teen scouted for her horse imitation

CBC News Edmonton

23 hours ago
Video

0:06

Principal uses N-word in discussion with students

CBC News Calgary

2 days ago
Video

3:42

York Regional Police bust casino and spa operation at Markham mansion

News

2 days ago
Video

0:48

Video captured in Quebec hospital shows Indigenous woman pleading before death

CBC News Montreal

3 days ago

now