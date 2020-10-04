Lisa's Baby Names

Radio

27:52

As she awaits the birth of her first child, Lisa Xing gives her parents what she thinks is the ultimate honour: She tells them she wants them to choose their granddaughter-to-be's Chinese name. But Lisa's parents, who immigrated to Canada when Lisa was a child, tell her she should have a Western name. Of course, Lisa's parents have seen how Lisa struggled with her own Chinese name, Yaxi, and want to ease the way for their granddaughter. Now that COVID-19 has sparked a resurgence in anti-Chinese racism, should Lisa take her parents' advice?