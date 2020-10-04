Audio Pen Pals

Skip to Main Content
When the pandemic struck in the spring, isolation became the new normal for so many of us. Artist Aidan McMahon had an idea -- what about creating an audio pen pal network, where strangers get paired up and connect through voice memos? We follow two of these pen pals, Sophie Maguire and Angela Stukator, who live across the country from each other, and are navigating very different stages of life. But through their audio exchanges, passed back and forth as the weeks turn into months, the two bond over their shared anxieties and joys, finding comfort in the voice of a new friend.

now