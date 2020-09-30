Shelley Brown on her horse winning the Canadian Derby and her cancer diagnosis

15:47

Shelley Brown thought she had simply torn a muscle in her shoulder. And the 47-year-old Assiniboia Downs trainer - who became the first woman to win the track's "top trainer" title in 2012 - wasn't too concerned. After all, training horses is a rough-and-tumble profession, and aches and pains go with the territory. But when she finally got it checked out earlier this month, the news was very, very bad. Cancer. Throughout her body. However in the midst of the tragedy...something very good happened Sunday night. Her horse won the Canadian Derby ... Shelley spoke to Marcy Markusa about the win, her diagnosis, and how she's facing an uncertain future.