Ruby Waters - CBC Music's The Intro

Ruby Waters - CBC Music's The Intro

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 17:11

Singer/songwriter Ruby Waters exudes confidence, honesty and has incredible lyrical prowess. Raised in Shelburne Ontario, the Metis musician has been blowing up since releasing her first song “Sweet Sublime” two years ago. Waters was born to perform, first singing publicly when she was just four years old, and she learned a lot from her musical parents. She’s shared stages with City and Colour, Serena Ryder and Classified.Her streaming numbers are in the millions and she’s gearing up for the release her second EP.

now