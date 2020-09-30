EPISODE 6- The Pyrocene and the Pandemic

Radio

36:20

Its been a few months since World on Fire was launched in one of the quietest wildfire seasons in Canada. And then the western United States burst into flames. In episode 6 —The Pyrocene and the Pandemic— we’ll hear from an NPR reporter in Oregon who fled the wildfires not once but twice. We’ll look at how smoke from those fires is affecting us here in Canada and hear first person stories of how this podcast is resonating with people around the world.