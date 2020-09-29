Skip to Main Content

CBC Saskatchewan News September 28, 2020

24 minutes ago
31:08

CBC Saskatchewan News September 28, 2020

  • 24 minutes ago
  • News
  • 31:08

Join CBC's Sam Maciag and meteorologist, Christy Climenhaga weeknights at 6 p.m. for a deeper look at the local news you've been following all day on your smartphone and on your radio.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Local News Shows

Video

46:32

CBC Here and Now February 17, 2020

News

7 months ago
Video

25:07

CBC Northbeat August 25, 2020

News

1 month ago
Video

30:01

CBC Vancouver News

CBC News Vancouver Sunday

29 days ago
Video

1:01:10

CBC Nova Scotia News August 31, 2020

CBC News: Nova Scotia at 6:00

28 days ago
Video

1:01:12

CBC Compass August 31, 2020

CBC News: Compass at 6:00

28 days ago
Video

31:04

CBC New Brunswick News August 31, 2020

CBC News: New Brunswick at 6:00

28 days ago
Video

1:01:05

CBC Here and Now August 31, 2020

Here and Now

28 days ago
Video

26:09

CBC Igalaaq August 31, 2020

CBC News: Igalaaq

28 days ago
Video

1:01:24

CBC Toronto News August 31, 2020

CBC News: Toronto at 6:00

28 days ago
Video

31:00

CBC Montreal News August 31, 2020

CBC News: Montreal at 6:00

28 days ago

Trending Now

Video

1:21

‘We’re in the second wave,’ Ford on COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario

CBC News Toronto

6 hours ago
Video

4:04

COVID-19: Are targeted restrictions enough to keep cases down?

The National

22 hours ago
Video

0:44

Social media footage captures large crowds, street racing at Wasaga Beach car meet

News

1 day ago
Video

1:54

Video of successful search mission for 6-year-old boy in Sauble Beach

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago
Video

1:07

Doug Ford announces new COVID-19 restrictions

News

3 days ago

now