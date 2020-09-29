CBC Saskatchewan News September 28, 2020

Join CBC's Sam Maciag and meteorologist, Christy Climenhaga weeknights at 6 p.m. for a deeper look at the local news you've been following all day on your smartphone and on your radio.
46:32
News
25:07
30:01
CBC News Vancouver Sunday
1:01:10
CBC News: Nova Scotia at 6:00
1:01:12
CBC News: Compass at 6:00
31:04
CBC News: New Brunswick at 6:00
1:01:05
Here and Now
26:09
CBC News: Igalaaq
1:01:24
CBC News: Toronto at 6:00
31:00
CBC News: Montreal at 6:00
1:21
CBC News Toronto
4:04
The National
0:44
1:54
1:07