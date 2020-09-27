What universal childcare could cost and whether it pays for itself, the perception versus the reality of inflation, and why you just can't find that jar for your pickles or a fridge to keep them in

Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living27:30What universal childcare could cost and whether it pays for itself, the perception versus the reality of inflation, and why you just can't find that jar for your pickles or a fridge to keep them in

This week on the Cost of Living, we take a closer look at the government's new childcare promise. Plus the perception versus the reality of inflation — according to the Bank of Canada. And we ask why you can't find mason jars, appliances or patio heaters this fall (we'd give you a hint but you probably already know the answer).

