COVID-19 could bring affordable childcare to all Canadians

  • 7 hours
  • Radio
  • 7:20

A national system of affordable child care has been a recurring political promise for decades. But the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could make it a financial priority as the federal government looks to help Canadians get back to work. The Speech from the Throne promised a significant and sustained investment in child care. Producer Anis Heydari explains what that could mean for Canadians — and the Canadian economy.

