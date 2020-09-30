Indigenous Kids

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- If you live in North America, the beginning of Fall can be an exciting time - especially for kids. It's a special time of year and there are a couple of things that, usually, start to happen: the leaves change colour, sweaters come out and it’s back to school time! This year is a little different for students when it comes to going to school... that's if they are physically going back. It’s a big transition, there are all kinds of new rules to follow and that can feel overwhelming because the world is kind of upside down right now. This is a special episode of Reclaimed celebrating the youngest people in our lives: Indigenous kids and youth. Get ready for all kinds of songs and stories that are perfect for children of all ages, and their families: Inuit game songs, Maori songs, Cree lullabies and even a Navajo version of baby shark. This one is for all the awâsisak, the young people out there -- Join host Jarrett Martineau to listen and sing along to songs by and for Indigenous kids and youth. Whether you're returning to school physically or virtually get ready for a playlist to help provide some calm during these uncertain times. Mahsi cho, let’s go!