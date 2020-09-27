What Helps Us Through

Radio

57:24

Two stories about the rituals that help us through. First, Eva Voinigescu's Romanian grandparents are obsessed with their own burials — from who their "neighbours" will be to the shoes they plan to wear. They even own more than one potential grave plot, complete with headstones ready to go. But as the coronavirus sets in, Eva reflects on whether their tradition of obsessive burial planning can withstand this new reality. Next, in 1995, Christy Thompson's brother, Kelly, was trekking in Nepal when a catastrophic landslide tore through the area. His body was never found. Christy has struggled with this loss her whole life, but recently, when her dad told her he was finally ready to let go of Kelly's old clothes, she found a new outlet for her grief.