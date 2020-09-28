Episode 11: Double Criminality

Radio

43:15

With a key decision looming, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou takes a premature victory photo on the Vancouver courthouse steps. Her fate is tied to a California bigamist who tried to escape the law -- and his other wife - by fleeing to B.C. And tensions between morality, law and politics are examined through an 1860 precedent when Canada was asked to return a freed slave to the United States.