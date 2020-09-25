Skip to Main Content
Front Burner21:02'Breonna Taylor's killing was an institutional one'

'Breonna Taylor's killing was an institutional one'

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 21:02

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said there would be no charges against Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor back in March. Only one of three men involved, who has since been fired from the force, was indicted, and faces three counts of "wanton endangerment" for shooting into Taylor's neighbour's home. After the grand jury decision was released, protests erupted in Louisville. Today, host Josh Bloch talks to USA Today politics reporter Phillip M. Bailey about the implications of the grand jury decision, and why Taylor's name continues to be a rallying cry for those fighting against police brutality in the U.S.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:33

Trump booed while paying respects to late Justice Ginsburg

News

20 hours ago
Video

12:28

Justin Trudeau's full address

CBC News

1 day ago
Video

0:33

Post-tropical storm Teddy brings big surge and waves

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Video

1:31

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about death threats and added security

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Video

2:33

Violence after counter-protesters arrive at anti-racism rally

CBC News Edmonton

2 days ago

now