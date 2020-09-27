Skip to Main Content
Unreserved43:38'I have so much to say': Cree author David A. Robertson on writing everything from graphic novels to a memoir

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • 43:38

To say Cree author David A. Robertson is prolific is a bit of an understatement. He started his writing career in 2009, and has already published more than 20 titles. This fall he has three books being released. This week on Unreserved, an extended conversation with the author.

