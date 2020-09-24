Liberals promise child care, one million jobs and more

Front Burner23:41Liberals promise child care, one million jobs and more
On Wednesday, the Liberals laid out what they called an "ambitious plan for an unprecedented reality" in the speech from the throne, pledging to extend some COVID-19 emergency supports, boost child care spending, create a million jobs, and more.
Today, host of CBC's Power and Politics Vassy Kapelos unpacks some of the ambitious promises and the opposition's response.