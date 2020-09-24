Skip to Main Content
Front Burner23:41Liberals promise child care, one million jobs and more

Liberals promise child care, one million jobs and more

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:41

On Wednesday, the Liberals laid out what they called an "ambitious plan for an unprecedented reality" in the speech from the throne, pledging to extend some COVID-19 emergency supports, boost child care spending, create a million jobs, and more. Today, host of CBC's Power and Politics Vassy Kapelos unpacks some of the ambitious promises and the opposition's response.

now