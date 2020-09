Fauci, Redfield testify to U.S. Senate on coronavirus response

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to hold a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response featuring witness testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, Admiral Brett Giroir of the White House coronavirus task force, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA.