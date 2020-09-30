Skip to Main Content
CBC Music: Live Sessions and Concerts19:36Zoon - CBC Music's The Intro

Zoon - CBC Music's The Intro

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 19:36

Zoon is the musical project of Hamilton, Ontario based Daniel Monkman. A pioneer of a new style of music he calls “moccasin-gaze”. Monkman melds sounds from his First Nations heritage with swirling layers of distorted guitars. The dreamy, psychedelic sounds are reminiscent of shoegaze legends My Bloody Valentine. Monkman’s teenage years were difficult. He battled racism and fought drug and alcohol addiction. And then he began a healing journey, overcoming many obstacles, and says music helped save his life. He eventually recorded his latest album -- Bleached Waves.

now