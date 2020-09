Danforth resident shows Metro Morning’s Ismaila Alfa why his neighbourhood helps him preserve his Indigenous culture

It’s not just the incredible roster of shops on the Danforth that made Dave White fall in love with the neighbourhood — it’s the ability to preserve and protect his Indigenous culture in the midst of the city. In this segment of Show Me Your City, Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa is invited into White’s home to take a look at his handmade drums.