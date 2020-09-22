Skip to Main Content
Front Burner22:47Year K: The Canadian economic crisis enters phase two

Year K: The Canadian economic crisis enters phase two

  8 hours ago
  Radio
  22:47

On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau will lay out his plan to lead Canada through this next stretch of the pandemic. It comes at a pivotal moment, as CERB and other programs helping people stay afloat are winding down, more than a million Canadians are still out of work because of COVID-19, and infections are on the rise. Today, the CBC’s economics reporter Peter Armstrong joins us to talk about the scope of the economic crisis right now, and what might be done to fix it. This is part of our ongoing series Year K, about how COVID-19 could make Canada a more unequal place.

