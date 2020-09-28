Ontario Morning - Monday September 21, 2020 - Part 1

49:30

The president of the Ontario Medical Association, Dr. Samantha Hill discusses the shift to telemedicine driven by the pandemic and how it has proven to be surprisingly efficient and reliable; Megan Read has the business digest; The CBC's Blair Sanderson explores the virtues of 'near beer'; Even thought the CERB will end soon, most of the recipients will be eligible for continuing assistance. Shannon Lee Simmons a certified financial planner, author and founder of the New School of Finance, explains.