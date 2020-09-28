Ontario Morning - Monday September 21, 2020 - Part 1

Skip to Main Content
Ontario Morning - Monday September 21, 2020

The president of the Ontario Medical Association, Dr. Samantha Hill discusses the shift to telemedicine driven by the pandemic and how it has proven to be surprisingly efficient and reliable; Megan Read has the business digest; The CBC's Blair Sanderson explores the virtues of 'near beer'; Even thought the CERB will end soon, most of the recipients will be eligible for continuing assistance. Shannon Lee Simmons a certified financial planner, author and founder of the New School of Finance, explains.

