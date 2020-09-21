Skip to Main Content
Front Burner22:44Supreme Court vacancy a game changer for U.S. election

Supreme Court vacancy a game changer for U.S. election

  7 hours ago
Just six weeks before Americans vote for their next president, the death of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a gigantic hole on the U.S. top court. Today, CBC’s senior Washington editor Lyndsay Duncombe explains how the vacancy has ignited a fight for legal dominance that could shape the election’s outcome and the country for decades.

