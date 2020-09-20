Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living27:25The realities of where business is done in today's world - from international customs to the retail space here at home

The realities of where business is done in today's world - from international customs to the retail space here at home

  • 21 hours
  • Radio
  • 27:25

When corporations do business abroad, they have to adjust what they do and how they do it for their international partners. But today, our connected world is watching like never before. As Disney faces #BoycottMulan pushback, we take a closer look at how companies are operating far from home and why it matters We also take a page from Oscar the Grouch's book and find out what our trash is telling us about the COVID-19 economy in Canadian cities. And while the death of retail has been foretold, multiple times, what does it mean for our shopping spaces? Put on your jelly bracelets and your cool graffiti coat as we head to the mall.

