Cost of Living10:03Let's go to the mall! What's coming for physical retail space as stores consolidate and close
Let's go to the mall! What's coming for physical retail space as stores consolidate and close
21 hours
Radio
10:03
Our recycling bins right now are chock full of Amazon boxes and other delivery packaging. And while that’s great for online retailers, it's not always positive news for brick and mortar stores. We look at what buying stuff will look like when the smoke eventually clears from the combined economic impact of COVID-19 and the shift to online shopping,