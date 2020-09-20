Skip to Main Content
The boom in household waste and what our garbage tells us about the COVID economy

Some of Canada’s biggest cities are seeing a surge in household waste, and it's thanks to a combination of COVID-related trends such as more online shopping, disposable goods and home renovations. We peek under the trash can lid in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and Halifax and see the amount of residential garbage collected increasing significantly since the start of the pandemic.

