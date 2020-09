Inconceivable

Radio

53:28

In 2013, Torontonian Simon Smith sent away his DNA for analysis. Simon wanted to see if he had inherited his late grandfather's heart troubles. When Simon got the results, he was pleased to learn he hadn't... but he was soon to learn he had something else: a first cousin, that no-one in their family knew existed. That message started the Smith family on a trail of discovery that led them to London England, and a little known part of history.