Equinox

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The Equinox, a time of year that signals a seasonal change. The sun still rises due east and sets due west... but, there's a change in the air - the transition from one season to the next. This episode of Reclaimed is all about good music to provide safe passage into the days ahead. The season that's forthcoming depends on which hemisphere you call home. Regardless of your location, there is a throughline with the arrival of the Equinox: season endings and season beginnings -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores songs for the Equinox, the changing of the seasons. Music is a great way to channel the memories and feelings of those changes, so kick back and enjoy the transition. Drift, dream and dance into the new season!