Skip to Main Content
Reclaimed53:22Equinox

Equinox

  • 31 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • 53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The Equinox, a time of year that signals a seasonal change. The sun still rises due east and sets due west... but, there's a change in the air - the transition from one season to the next. This episode of Reclaimed is all about good music to provide safe passage into the days ahead. The season that's forthcoming depends on which hemisphere you call home. Regardless of your location, there is a throughline with the arrival of the Equinox: season endings and season beginnings -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores songs for the Equinox, the changing of the seasons. Music is a great way to channel the memories and feelings of those changes, so kick back and enjoy the transition. Drift, dream and dance into the new season!

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

3:24

Schitt’s Creek wins big at Emmy Awards

The National

2 days ago
Video

1:53

Catherine O'Hara wins best lead actress in a comedy for Schitt's Creek

CBC News

2 days ago
Video

3:06

Schitt's Creek is Canada's antidote for 27-year Stanley Cup drought

Hockey

2 days ago
Video

0:52

Hamilton police break up impromptu car show in Ancaster, Ont.

CBC News

2 days ago
Video

1:01

Mystery elephant deaths in Botswana

CBC News

3 months ago

now