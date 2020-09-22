Skip to Main Content
Daybreak Kamloops16:09Kamloops residents pay tribute to long-time music teacher

Kamloops residents pay tribute to long-time music teacher

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 16:09

Does the name Don Bennett mean anything to you? Don was a high school music teacher and prominent musician here in Kamloops. He died suddenly- at the end of August- of an uncommon heart condition called a aortic dissection. His death came as a terrible shock to the community. The outpouring of love has been tremendous. Friends, fellow musicians, students and teachers are mourning his loss and celebrating his life. Don was a conductor for the Thompson Valley Orchestra and the Kamlooops Community Band. He played with the Kamloops Symphony orchestra for 26 years, a trombonist in "Beyond Brass" and other orchestras like the Okanagan symphony and Prince George Symphony. Daybreak reached out to friends and family for their memories.

