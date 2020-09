Bill Vigars, Terry Fox Run

Bill Vigars was with Terry Fox for almost every step of his Marathon of Hope, until the day outside Thunder Bay that Fox was forced to stop because his cancer had returned. This weekend people all across Ontario will participate in a virtual version of the 40th annual Terry Fox Run to raise money for cancer research. The CBC's Cathy Alex spoke with Vigars about his memories of Fox and why northwestern Ontario holds such special significance for him.