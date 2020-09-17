Skip to Main Content
How we created the Western wildfires in more ways than one

At least 36 people have died as massive fires rip through the Western United States, engulfing towns and blowing noxious smoke north to Vancouver and other parts of Canada. Today on Front Burner, we talk about what’s to blame for this historic devastation and what we have to do to adapt to life with wildfires. Mike Flannigan is a professor with the Department of Renewable Resources at the University of Alberta and the co-host of the CBC Edmonton podcast “World on Fire”.

now