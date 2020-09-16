Skip to Main Content
The Secret Life of Canada44:18S3: The Mounties Always Get Their Land (Part 1)

S3: The Mounties Always Get Their Land (Part 1)

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 44:18

The Mountie is one Canada’s most enduring symbols. Found on souvenirs from keychains to dish towels, our national police force are icons to the rest of the world. Weird, right? In this episode, we try to figure out how this happened and talk about: the image of the Mountie in early Hollywood, what Irish and Indian resistance to British rule has to do with it, and why young Canada felt a greater need for policing in the West. With the help of Dr. Winona Wheeler, we dive into the early years of the North-West Mounted Police (precursor to the RCMP) and look at their complex relationship with Indigenous people that, for better or worse, continues to this day. *Warning, strong language and content.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:46

Killer whales spotted swimming through waters of Indian Arm

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

1:11

Sea-to-Sky Gondola vows to rebuild after cables cut for the second time

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

1:01

Massive fire destroys portion of Westminster Pier Park

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

0:36

Dr. Isaac Bogoch calls the upward trend in COVID-19 cases 'worrisome'

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago
Video

1:57

RCMP say Squamish Sea to Sky gondola cables were cut deliberately

The National

1 year ago

now