Pop Chat39:20The Kardashians have left the building

The Kardashians have left the building

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 39:20

Reality TV’s royal family is abdicating the throne. After 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they changed the face of pop culture. The panel reflects on the legacy of the house Kris Jenner built. And the Emmys are this weekend and zzzzzz, who even gets excited about award shows anymore? The case for and against award shows. Give Roman Roy an Emmy, you cowards. The Pop Chat panel has #thoughts. Shireen Ahmed, Kevin Fallon, and Amil Niazi join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud to get into it.

now