The Next Chapter53:52Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Sidura Ludwig -- The Full Episode
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Sidura Ludwig -- The Full Episode
23 hours
Radio
53:52
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson on her novel Noopiming: The Cure for White Ladies, Sidura Ludwig on her collection of stories You Are Not What We Expected, columnist Donna Bailey Nurse on the Canadian companion to Maaza Mengiste's bestselling novel The Shadow King, musician Kris Harper on why he recommends the book Capturing Women: The Manipulation of Cultural Imagery in Canada's Prairie West by Sarah Carter and Darrell Fox shares a memory from his time on the road with his brother Terry Fox.