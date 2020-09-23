DEAR-GOD - CBC Music's The Intro

This summer things really blew up for DEAR-GOD - also known as Robert Ortiz. The 19 year old musician from Brampton Ontario signed with Dine Alone Records and premiered his song “Buck” on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe. He’s building a ton of buzz in the rock community, having already toured with The Dirty Nil and shared a festival stage with Wu-Tang Clan. DEAR-GOD mashes hip hip and hardcore punk and his influences range from Tupac Shakur to Chilean folk. He’s fiercely independent with a sharp sense of humour - an introvert with a quick tongue. Rounding out the band in these performances are: Nick Berger on drums, Mateo Naranjo on bass, Jeremy Duffy on lead guitar, and Roberto Ortiz on guitar and vocals. In this episode of CBC Music’s The Intro, Listen to DEAR-GOD perform “The Burbs” and “Buck,” and chat with CBC Music Mornings' host Saroja Coelho.