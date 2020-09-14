Spiritualism > Alcoholism: Addiction & Recovery

Skip to Main Content
Sickboy1:09:12Spiritualism > Alcoholism: Addiction & Recovery

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 1:09:12

This week we bring you a rather sobering conversation - pun not intended. The fellas chat with Jay Andrews, a Haligonian musician living in Toronto. Jay suffered from early childhood trauma and after the death of his father turned to the bottle to help himself cope. We talk binge drinking VS day to day drinking, Depression & self harm, Forgiveness as a process of understanding, how spirituality played a role in Jays recovery and what his experience with AA has been like. As serious as the subject matter may be, Jay is a shining light and there are no shortages of laughs and good times had by all in this enlightening conversation.

now