An economic check-in for fall 2020 as everything starts to change… again

Radio

10:13

As the economy, perhaps, begins to recover from COVID-19 related restrictions and shutdowns, a lot of change is on the horizon as the seasons change. Kids are going back to school, some businesses are re-opening, and government support is either wrapping up or changing form. Months after the WHO initially declared a global pandemic, we check in on what could happen next. Here's a hint: a lot still depends on what happens next with the novel coronavirus.