The future of the fur trade: what Canada's oldest industry is going through and what comes next

We head to North Bay, Ontario, for the only wild fur auction happening in North America this year despite a global pandemic. What is happening to the fur trade, a business that predates this country itself, amid not just the coronavirus but changing cultures and consumer demands internationally? As well, with the fall comes lots of changes. Kids are going back to school, businesses are reopening and government programs around the COVID-19 economic fallout are wrapping up or changing. We take the pulse of where the economy is at, and where it might go.

