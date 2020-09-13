What is happening to a business older than Canada itself, and what does it means if the fur trade vanishes?

Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living15:20What is happening to a business older than Canada itself, and what does it means if the fur trade vanishes?

The fur trade is an industry with a history that predates Confederation. Yet by some accounts - it's fading into history. But trapping is still worth millions of dollars to Canada's GDP. So the Cost of Living went to North Bay, Ontario to see only in-person fur auction in North America this year and to hear from the players in the industry. We also ask the question... what do we lose if heritage industries go away?

now