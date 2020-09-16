Phases

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- When the full moon wanes, and the new moon arrives it’s time for a new start. New beginnings! This episode of Reclaimed is all about moving through phases, and you're going to hear what that sounds like through song. Just like the moon this episode is appearing all over the globe... from Chile to Nunavut, Australia to Aotearoa and right back to Turtle Island. All these artists have got something in common: they’re about reclaiming ancestral power and channeling it toward the future. And remember, to get to the "new" you've got to confront "what is". Get ready to cleanse the air, clear out the old and welcome in some fresh energy -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores songs for new phases and beginnings, the wax and wane of our moon and lives.