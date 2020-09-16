Skip to Main Content
Reclaimed53:22Phases

Phases

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- When the full moon wanes, and the new moon arrives it’s time for a new start. New beginnings! This episode of Reclaimed is all about moving through phases, and you're going to hear what that sounds like through song. Just like the moon this episode is appearing all over the globe... from Chile to Nunavut, Australia to Aotearoa and right back to Turtle Island. All these artists have got something in common: they’re about reclaiming ancestral power and channeling it toward the future. And remember, to get to the "new" you've got to confront "what is". Get ready to cleanse the air, clear out the old and welcome in some fresh energy -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores songs for new phases and beginnings, the wax and wane of our moon and lives. 

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:46

Killer whales spotted swimming through waters of Indian Arm

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

1:11

Sea-to-Sky Gondola vows to rebuild after cables cut for the second time

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

1:01

Massive fire destroys portion of Westminster Pier Park

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

0:36

Dr. Isaac Bogoch calls the upward trend in COVID-19 cases 'worrisome'

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago
Video

1:57

RCMP say Squamish Sea to Sky gondola cables were cut deliberately

The National

1 year ago

now