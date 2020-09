Toronto filmmaker creates account of what it means to be Black in 2020

Toronto filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall has turned her trauma into art with her latest short film, Black Bodies. While visiting California, Fyffe-Marshall and her friends were checking out of a rental property when someone called the police on them, accusing the group of breaking into the property. Black Bodies has earned a prestigious premiere at this year’s TIFF. Marivel Taruc spoke with Fyffe-Marshall about the film — and its message.