TIFF Midnight Madness ready to thrill and disturb audiences

Midnight Madness has long been one of the most exciting parts of the Toronto International Film Festival, showcasing the wilder side of TIFF with films that buck the norm and rattle the senses. While this year’s festival will be different due to COVID-19 restrictions, Peter Kuplowsky, programmer for Midnight Madness is making the most of it with three distinct films. In this segment for Our Toronto, Kelda Yuen sits down with Kuplowsky to talk more about what's in store this year and chats with fans about what makes Midnight Madness so special.