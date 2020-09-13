After growing up on hymns and J.Lo, musician Daniela Andrade carves out her own Latina identity

The Honduran-Canadian singer-songwriter grew up steeped in opposing visions of what it meant to be Latina and none of them felt right. After challenging herself during flamenco lessons and an unforgettable trip to Mexico, Daniela Andrade arrived at her own definition of womanhood.