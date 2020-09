Unreserved celebrates Rosanna Deerchild and welcomes new host Falen Johnson

40:45

With Rosanna Deerchild off to work on a podcast with CBC Books, we're kicking off our seventh season by introducing our new host, Falen Johnson. Bur before she leaves, Rosanna will be our guest on the show today, to teach Falen the ropes, and look back at some of her favourite moments of the last six seasons.