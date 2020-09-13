Crafting your child’s spirituality; musician Daniela Andrade’s path to womanhood

Radio

51:28

Rachel Meyer is a theologian and the mother of a six-year-old boy. She speaks to Mary Hynes about how she’s trying to pass on the best of her Lutheran upbringing, yoga and Buddhist philosophy, and an ecofeminist appreciation for nature to her son, while ditching the more toxic elements. Musician Daniela Andrade on navigating the conflicting taboos and expectations about being Latina and arriving at her own strong sense of womanhood.