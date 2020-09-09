As B.C. overdose deaths soar, calls for fully regulated addiction treatment

Front Burner21:40As B.C. overdose deaths soar, calls for fully regulated addiction treatment
7 hours ago
In 2018, a BC Coroners Service panel called for provincial regulations to ensure evidence-based care at addiction recovery facilities. The panel said this system should be developed by September 2019. Now, one year later, more people are dying of overdoses than ever before, but the regulations recommended by the panel still do not exist.