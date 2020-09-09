Skip to Main Content
Front Burner21:40As B.C. overdose deaths soar, calls for fully regulated addiction treatment

As B.C. overdose deaths soar, calls for fully regulated addiction treatment

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 21:40

In 2018, a BC Coroners Service panel called for provincial regulations to ensure evidence-based care at addiction recovery facilities. The panel said this system should be developed by September 2019. Now, one year later, more people are dying of overdoses than ever before, but the regulations recommended by the panel still do not exist.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

2:06

California wildfires force dramatic rescue

The National

2 days ago
Video

4:17

Djokovic defaulted from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

Tennis

3 days ago
Video

3:27

Danielle Moodie on CBC's 2016 U.S. election night panel

News

7 days ago
Video

0:51

Bear taps at woman on Coquitlam Crunch trail

CBC News BC

10 days ago
Video

1:24

Canada's Denis Shapovalov beans chair umpire, gets defaulted

Tennis

4 years ago

now