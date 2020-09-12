Desmond Cole, Saleema Nawaz -- The Full Episode

Radio

54:00

Journalist Desmond Cole talks about his bestselling debut The Skin We're In, Saleema Nawaz on her timely pandemic novel Songs for the End of The World, John Elizabeth Stintzi on their novel Vanishing Monuments, Witch Prophet shares why she loves the book Medicine Cards by Jamie Sams and David Carson and owner of Nile Valley Books Nosakhare Ibraheem reveals what's popular at his Toronto shop.